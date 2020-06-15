JACKSON — The 2020 General Election in Jackson County is going to look a little different for some voters.
The Jackson County Board of Elections made a motion to consolidate from 13 polling locations down to five polling locations. There will continue to be 30 precincts, but only five polling locations.
“Part of the reasoning behind the change is the concern the Board has, that several of the old locations are not ADA Compliant, with a couple of them even using Port-a-Potties,” explained Jackson County Board of Elections Deputy Director Cheryl Browning. “There is also the savings because we can use fewer Poll Workers.”
Browning added, “We know budgets are going to be even tighter next year because of the pandemic this year. It will also allow for less time and man-power to set the locations up.”
The polling location changes include:
Bloomfield Township and Hamilton Township will be
- added to those already at Madison Jefferson Bingo Hall – 175 E. Main St., Oak Hill, Ohio 45656
- Franklin 1 and 2 will be added t
- o the YMCA — 594 E. Main St., Jackson, Ohio 45640
Jackson Township and Washington Township will be added to the James A. Rhodes Bldg. – 11 Stewart St., Coalton
- , Ohio 45621
- Liberty 1 and 2 will be added to Scioto Firehouse – 4701 SR 776 Jackson, Ohio 45640
“The Board understands there will be people that don’t want to travel to the new locations,” stated Browning. “With that being said, the ability to vote in office the 28 days before the election is always an option or, they can request a ballot be sent to them and vote from the comfort of their home.”
To get an application for a ballot you can; call our office at 740-286-2905 or go to our website www.boe.ohio.gov/jackson fill out the application and either drop it off or mail it in at 275 Portsmouth St., Suite 2, Jackson, Ohio 45640
The consolidation and reduction of polling locations from 13 to five in Jackson County will begin at the General Election slated for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
