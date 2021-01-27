Are you in a crisis situation and need help purchasing non-narcotic prescription medication, getting a tooth extracted or filled, or need glasses, seeing a medical specialist, or getting diagnostic testing such as an x-ray or blood work?
If you have no health insurance coverage for the service needed, are a resident of Jackson or Vinton County, and have a total household income of less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, you may qualify for assistance through CSBG funding.
Call the Jackson-Vinton Community Action, Inc. Health Services office to see if you qualify. 740-384-5119, or toll free at 1-800-686-4339. JVCAI is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Provider of Services
