Fairgreens Road damage

Pictured is the section of Fairgreens Road that was damaged in 2019 by flooding.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — A section of Fairgreens Road has undergone a few changes recently for safety.

During a Jackson County Commissioner meeting in early September, the commissioners approved the Jackson County Engineer’s request to place a weight limit of 15 tons and a speed limit of 35 mph on a section of Fairgreens Road (County Road 78) at a 2019 FEMA site.

The site is between State Route 788 and Rice Road (Township Road 255), approximately six tenths of a mile west of Rice Road. The FEMA site is approximately 530 feet long and resulted because of flooding in that area. The roadway is damaged and slipping in that section.

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller had explained that the county is having to appeal FEMA’s decision to not fund this site.

“It may take quite a long time to get an answer,” Miller said.

jshaver

@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments