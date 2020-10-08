JACKSON — An individual could be facing charges after an open "controlled burn" went out of control and spread to an abandoned structure.
At approximately 2:56 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, Jackson firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 2706 State Route 788.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found an abandoned structure along with its yard on fire.
According to the Jackson Fire Department run sheet, an individual (Cindy Walker) was burning some brush and it got out of hand and spread to a nearby abandon structure.
The report showed that no one was living in the structure. According to the fire department, the structure and property were owned by Charles Israel.
Reportedly, Walker is a relative to Israel.
Responding to the scene were units from the Coalton Vol. Fire Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department was on standby for area coverage at the Jackson Fire Station.
No firefighters were injured during the firefight.
In Ohio, during October, fire laws prohibit open burning statewide between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This ban will last until the end of November. The ban includes the burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.
Charges for illegally burning are pending at this time.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:01 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.