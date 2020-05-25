The Vinton County Health Department reported on May 25 the county's first COVID-19 fatality.
"Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve." the department stated in its social media post update. "This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted."
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals."
Vinton County was for a time the only county in the state without any confirmed cases of the virus: now it has 19 confirmed cases, according to the Vinton County Health Department.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
VCHD also noted that it will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.
The county’s health department also reported 10 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.
