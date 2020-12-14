The first round of vaccinations took place today at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Medical workers who have been at the front lines combatting the virus were those to first receive the vaccine against it.
30 people were vaccinated at the Wexner Center as a trial run to make sure the process of check in ran smoothly. Tomorrow will be the first full day of vaccinations at Ohio State.
Eight other hospitals are set to get doses tomorrow. These include Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County, Cleveland Clinic and Metro Health Medical Center in Cuyahoga County, Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County, OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Franklin County, Aultman Hospital in Stark County, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County, and Genesis Hospital in Muskingum County.
Once received, these hospitals can distribute shots to those working with patients who are most at risk.
Third year emergency medicine resident Dr. Mercy Dickson was one of the first to get a vaccine. She spoke during Governor DeWine’s press conference Dec. 14th. She said the injection was painless.
Kaitlin Kaufman, a respiratory therapist at University of Cincinnati Health Center, got her shot today as well. On the average day, she is there helping assure that patients are breathing properly as they fight the virus and has been working bedside since the pandemic started. Kaufman compared it to the flu shot.
Vaccinations will begin being rolled out to nursing homes in Ohio beginning Friday Dec. 18th. Anywhere from five to ten nursing homes will receive vaccines.
A date is still not set for when the average American can get vaccinated but Dr. Anthony Fauci stated it could be as early as late April.
A vaccine dashboard has been created so Ohioans can track vaccinations across the state. It will be available on the states website.
