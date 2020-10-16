JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) would like to announce that they are holding flu shot clinics for senior citizens in October.
These clinics, according to Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston, are open to members of the public who are 65 years of age or older to come and get their yearly flu shot.
"We are holding these clinics so that a vulnerable population to both influenza and coronavirus can come get protection for the one of those two viruses that we currently have an immunization for in stock today," Aston explained.
The first senior flu shot clinic was held on Oct. 13. The next one will be held on Wednesday, October 21, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wellston Senior Center at 407 S. New York Avenue in Wellston. And again on Thursday, October 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oak Hill Bingo Hall at 169 E. Main Street in Oak Hill.
"Everyone six months of age and older is encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get a flu shot," stated Aston. "Immunization against influenza is particularly important this year so that people do not become co-infected with both it and the coronavirus at the same time."
Aston added, "Protection from a flu shot can last 12 months. We have the high-dose flu shot for seniors that want it. Not only is getting your flu shot the best way you can protect yourself, but you might also save someone else’s life by getting your flu shot since each person who gets sick and dies from the flu caught it from someone else."
Seniors should bring all your insurance cards with you when you visit one of the flu shot clinics, including primary and secondary cards. The JCHD accepts most forms of private insurance including Medicare and Medicaid.
"Unfortunately, the Health Department cannot accept Aetna insurance at this time," said Aston. "Many insurance plans will cover the full $40 charge but some insurance plans do not cover vaccines, so if you are unsure if vaccines are covered then you should contact your insurance company."
Aston added, "Cash price for the flu shot is $40, which includes the price of the vaccine plus an administration fee. No one will be turned away for an inability to pay this cost. Appointments are not necessary; we will be serving all Jackson County Seniors that want a flu shot on a walk-in basis. Please bring your Driver’s License or other ID card so that we know you are 65 or older. Attendees may be asked to wait in their cars until they are next in line for their shot to ensure social distancing is followed; please wear a face covering if you are able to."
Call the Jackson County Health Department at 740-286-5094 for additional information regarding our flu shot clinics.
