JACKSON — Jackson County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairman Donnie Willis has scheduled a meeting for Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of submitting to the Secretary of State a recommended candidate to be appointed to the board of elections for a full-term beginning March 1, 2021.
Catherine Smalley currently serves in this position as a Member of the Board of Elections but her four-year term of service expires this year. Smalley is seeking the party’s recommendation to serve another term.
Any qualified person interested in being considered for the position should mail a letter of intent with contact information to the following address: Jackson County Republican Party, P.O. Box 271, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
A resume will be required of the elector recommended for appointment, setting forth the prospective appointee’s qualifications to be a member of a board of elections (i.e., education, employment history, etc.)
Any qualified person seeking the vacancy should also attend this meeting and will have an opportunity to address the committee. The meeting will take place at the Jackson Memorial Building located at 145 Broadway Street, Jackson, Ohio.
