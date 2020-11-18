Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced yesterday that the Ohio Department of Health will be issuing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew beginning on Thursday, Nov. 19. The curfew will be in effect for 21 days.
The curfew, according to DeWine, will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care.
"The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy," explained DeWine. "Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m."
Additional details on the 21-day curfew order are forthcoming, DeWine said.
"We're not shutting down, we're slowing down," said DeWine. "The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another."
DeWine added, "We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control."
The decision to impose a 21-day curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.
"This is a balanced approach that will slow down people coming together and impact the spread of the virus to the point that it can be controlled, and at the same time, not cause a catastrophic effect in the economy," said Lt. Governor Husted. "You have to care about both the economy and health - you can't just care about one in isolation. Based on all of the recommendations we considered, a curfew was the most impactful option with the least disruption."
DeWine also encouraged Ohioans to do one thing each day that will decrease the spread of the virus through mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of daily contacts.
