During his statewide press conference this week, Governor DeWine addressed the rising number of coronavirus cases across the state. Every county in the state is currently experiencing a high incidence rate, even those counties who are only at a level 1 emergency.
DeWine put pressure on businesses and retailers to enforce mask orders within their establishments. Stores are now required to post signs stating that face masks are required to enter. A new team dubbed the Retail Compliance Unit is being established to inspect retailers to ensure compliance to mask rules. Members will e comprised of agents from the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.
The governor again requested that Ohioans refrain from attending large gatherings, an issue that is becoming more prevalent as the days get colder and we approach the holiday season. He asked that masks be worn at any gathering where you are around those you don't immediately reside with.
Further restrictions to prohibit large gatherings include the closing of open congregate areas. In open air gatherings, all attendees must be seated and wearing their masks unless eating or drinking.
The new restrictions will be reviewed next Thursday Nov. 19th. DeWine stated, "If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers." Unless Ohio's case number start to slow down, it looks as if we could be heading for another partial shutdown.
