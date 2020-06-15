JACKSON — The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has awarded over $36,000 in grants to support nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities to ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Through this round of funding, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), of which the Jackson County Community Foundation is a part, awarded grants to eleven nonprofits working to make a difference across 27 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In total, the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has now awarded over $118,000 to 29 nonprofits serving all 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. More awards will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We are grateful that our partner, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is continuing to make an impact throughout Jackson County and all of Appalachian Ohio,” said John Jones, a committee member for the Jackson County Community Foundation. “We hope that Jackson County organizations in need of funding will continue to reach out to FAO. And because this moment demonstrates the need for long-term resources to support Jackson County, we also hope that those who hold Jackson County close to their hearts will consider a gift to the Jackson County Community Foundation. With a dollar-for-dollar match available from FAO for all gifts to the Fund, there is no better time to give.”
Among the eleven organizations that received grant awards through the Emergency Response Fund’s most recent round of funding, two serve Jackson County: the Jackson City Library and the Jackson Area YMCA.
The Jackson City Library received funding to support its library hot spot lending program, which helps community members connect to the internet. As more people rely upon online services as a result of social distancing guidelines, the lack of digital connectivity in many Appalachian Ohio communities is creating additional barriers to healthcare, education, and other vital services.
The Jackson Area YMCA received funding to support warm meals for seniors and disabled residents. Funding will also support the senior assistance program where YMCA staff and volunteers call roughly 400 seniors to gather and deliver essential products to seniors as the YMCA weathers decreased operating revenue.
Additional grants awarded through the Emergency Response Fund’s most recent round of funding support the 14th Street Community Center, the Cadiz Food Pantry, Children’s Hunger Alliance, HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization, the Hope Emergency Program, the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, the Logan-Hocking School District, the Ohio Valley Youth Network, and the United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble Counties.
The immediate and long-term needs resulting from COVID-19 will be felt across Appalachian Ohio’s communities for quite some time and with additional gifts, the Emergency Response Fund will be here to help. Because of the generosity of donors, including many grassroots donors as well as funding partners such as DTE Energy, Osteopathic Heritage Foundations, and Peoples Bank Foundation, FAO continues to have funds available and encourages nonprofits in need of assistance to reach out and share their needs.
FAO is continuing to review grant requests. To learn how your 501©(3) nonprofit or public organization may request funding, or to help grow the dollars available for the next round of funding, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.