JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier has relayed the news that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed legislation allowing any resident of Ohio to gain their Ohio Concealed Handgun License in any Ohio County.
House Bill 614 addresses concealed handgun licenses, as well as Ohio's unemployment compensation program, Facilities Establishment Fund, community projects at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, workforce education partnership, land conveyance. It was signed into law recently by DeWine.
“If your Ohio Concealed Handgun License expires during the current virus emergency order, it will be automatically extended to June 30, 2021,” explained Sheriff Frazier of how the legislation affects Conceal Handgun License renewal applicant.
“If the expiration of your license falls between April 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021, the license is further extended an additional 90 days past the expiration date of that license,” Sheriff Frazier continued.
Sheriff Frazier went on to explain that HB 614 also lists that during the virus emergency order, Ohioans may renew at any sheriff's office in the state.
“The law ordinarily restricts applications and renewals to a person's home county and adjacent counties," said Frazier. "In the past, we only processed licenses from our Jackson County residents, as well as Ross, Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Gallia, and Vinton Counties."
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office welcomes any Ohioan to Jackson County to apply for their Conceal Carry Handgun license.
“We are processing Conceal Carry Handgun Licenses Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.," said Frazier. “We have been processing the applications during the pandemic."
Frazier added, “We’ve just added some precautions for our staff and the public. We ask that masks be worn and request that you refrain from bringing along your children if you can since we are limiting access to the administrative area where the necessary application tasks are completed.”
The Sheriff’s Office accepts cash, checks, money orders, as well as credit/debit cards with a surcharge. Qualified veterans can receive free Conceal Carry Handgun licenses with a DD214.
Due to the emergency pandemic declaration, Jackson County is currently mailing approved licenses to permit holders.
For more information on how to apply or to obtain a copy of the Conceal Carry Handgun License application, visit www.jacksonso.org/services and scroll down to the Conceal Carry Handgun License information and links.
