JACKSON — The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday, June 2, that its remaining events for 2020 have been canceled.
“We will start back fresh in 2021,” stated Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce President Norman Gilliland. “Thank you all for your understanding during these turbulent times.”
On Thursday, May 21, Randy Heath announced his resignation as executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce after holding the position for almost 25 years. His resignation was effective Friday, June 5. He said his health was a key factor in his decision.
The Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce was created in 1911, and has tried to make each year just a little more special with its events.
A staple, of course, has been the Jackson County Spring Showcase, held in the spring, which this year fell victim to the cancellations due to COVID-19 just as it was starting to spread throughout the county. Reportedly, nearly 50 exhibit spaces were taken.
The July 4th Freedom Fest 5K Run will not be held this year. The annual Jackson County Golf Open, held the third week of each June since 1975, has been postponed indefinitely. The Chamber’s 54th appreciation banquet will not be held in October either.
