JACKSON — Jackson County Clerk of Courts Seth I. Michael announced yesterday morning (11-29-20) that the Jackson County Clerk of Courts Title Department and BMV Deputy Registrar will be closed at least today (11-30-20).

"Due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, the (BMV) office will be closed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020," explained Michael. "We are currently in the process of contact tracing, sanitizing, and trying to develop a plan to reopen as soon as possible."

Michael said, "Our number one priority is to make sure our employees and customers are safe and well. We are making every effort to ensure a safe reopening as soon as possible, but will only do so once we are confident that it is safe for each person that comes in contact with our office."

The Jackson County BMV is located at 502 McCarty Lane, Suite 4, in Jackson. Reopening details will be released as soon as possible.

