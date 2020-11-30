JACKSON — Jackson County Clerk of Courts Seth I. Michael announced yesterday morning (11-29-20) that the Jackson County Clerk of Courts Title Department and BMV Deputy Registrar will be closed at least today (11-30-20).
"Due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, the (BMV) office will be closed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020," explained Michael. "We are currently in the process of contact tracing, sanitizing, and trying to develop a plan to reopen as soon as possible."
Michael said, "Our number one priority is to make sure our employees and customers are safe and well. We are making every effort to ensure a safe reopening as soon as possible, but will only do so once we are confident that it is safe for each person that comes in contact with our office."
The Jackson County BMV is located at 502 McCarty Lane, Suite 4, in Jackson. Reopening details will be released as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.