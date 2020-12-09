JACKSON — The Jackson County Office of the Recorder will be changing hours of operation effective Wednesday, Dec. 9, and these hours will run through December with limited services. Telephone inquiries will not be available. New hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary and social distancing and mask wearing required.

