WELLSTON — Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Justin Lovett has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. for the purpose of filling a vacancy in public office.
The vacancy resulted when Republican, David McWilliams, resigned as a Member of Council (Ward 2) for the City of Wellston so he could accept an appointment as President of Council for the City of Wellston.
Lovett explained that any qualified person interested in being considered for the vacancy should mail a letter of intent to the following address: Jackson County Republican Party, ATTN: Chairman Justin Lovett, P.O. Box 271, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Additional materials (e.g., a resume) may be submitted but are optional. Any materials received the day before the meeting will be copied to all members who are voting on the vacancy.
The members of the Central Committee who can vote on filling the vacancy are limited to the current members who reside within the City of Wellston and are as follows: John Pelletier, Heather Hagen, Adam Massie, Tom Clark, and Cheryl Raymer.
Any qualified person seeking the vacancy should also attend this meeting and will have an opportunity to address the committee. The meeting will take place in the Wellston City Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Building located at 203 E. Broadway Street in Wellston.
Interested persons are also encouraged to contact the Jackson County Board of Elections (740-286-2905) to verify they are an elector in Ward 2 of the City of Wellston.
