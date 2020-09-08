Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department sadly reported on Sept. 4, its second COVID-19 death to date in Jackson County. Unlike the first death, the health department shared that no further information would be released at this time.
The first COVID-19 related death in Jackson County was reported back on Aug. 25. The death was an Oakwood resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of press time, there are 20 active cases.
Jackson County has finally dropped off the Ohio Department of Health’s Top 10 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence. Jackson County had appeared on that top 10 chart from Aug. 11-30. As of Sept. 7, Jackson County is 17th on the overall ranked chart by highest occurrence.
The health department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Sept. 8, stands at 185 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
It also reported six probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 13 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are five current hospitalization. There have a total of 15 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
A total of 575 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 61 percent of the 185 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 60 percent female, and 40 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 5-96.
Vinton County:
Vinton County, which remains in the “yellow” (Level 1) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, has 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sept. 8.
The county’s health department also reported 36 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County. Only four cases are active at this time. 201 tests for the virus have come back negative in the county, and two tests are pending results. According to the health department, one person in Vinton County is hospitalized in relation to the virus.
In Vinton County, two fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive, out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release issued earlier this year. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.”
