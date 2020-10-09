LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Jackson man died after a crash in Liberty Township Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle fatal crash reportedly occurred on Beaver Pike near Pine Ridge Road in Jackson County. Dead is Thomas Christopher Brock, 59, of Jackson.

At approximately 2:54 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a white 2004 GMC Savana 3500 box truck, driven by Brock, was traveling east on Beaver Pike when his vehicle crossed the centerline and went off of the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch, and a culvert.

Firefighters with the Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department arrived on scene and found Brock unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle. The right door was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means.

Agencies also on scene included the Jackson County EMS, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Patrol reported that Brock was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The crash, according to the Patrol, remains under investigation.

