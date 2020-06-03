Jackson's Hillcrest Pool

Pictured is a current view of Jackson’s Hillcrest Pool. As you can see, the water of the pool isn’t ready for the season.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The City of Jackson has decided to not open Hillcrest Pool this season. A combination of timing and the current COVID-19 health crisis forced the city’s hand.

Hillcrest Pool and Park features an Olympic-sized pool with two diving boards, kiddy pool, playground area, skate park, basketball court, and shelter house.

Jackson Service Director David Swackhammer officially announced that the pool wasn’t opening during a Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had set May 26 as the day that public pools, regulated by the local health department, were allowed to open under certain guidelines.

Swackhammer told The Courier that the city didn’t have enough information to open the pool safety, and had too many unanswered questions surrounding how to properly maintain social distancing.

He had also explained that it takes about a month to prep the pool, so that it’s suitable for guests.

“We still don’t have all the information we need, and if we started right now, it would be almost the July 4th holiday before the pool would be ready,” Swackhammer said.

Since the pool isn’t opening this season, the City of Jackson will be looking at using the money budgeted for pool operations, to do some additional upgrades and repairs that are needed prior to the 2021 season.

The main concern, according to Swackhammer, was the restrooms. He’d mention some other general clean up and safety items as well.

With Hillcrest Pool remaining closed this season, children have only one remaining option for a local seasonal swimming pool — Margaret Ann Pool and Park. Oak Hill Mayor Paul McNeal told The Courier that the pool is tentatively set to open in early June.

