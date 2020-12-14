JACKSON — The Jackson Area Festivals and Events (JAFE) Organization released that its holiday light contest is now open. Send JAFE a message on Facebook with your address or if you would like to nominate a house send them that persons address. Anyone in Jackson County can participate. All entrees need to be in by Dec. 18, by 5 p.m. Judging will be Dec. 19. Awards will be given on Dec. 20.
