JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department has began scheduling certain age groups of senior citizens for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department say that if you would like to be placed on its list to come and get a COVID-19 vaccine, email health@jchd.us and send them your name, age, and phone number. The health department will then call you to schedule an appointment once they have enough vaccine available.
"Once you've contacted us to be placed on the list, please don't call, email, or stop by to verify that you're on the list or for updates, since we've had too many phone calls to be able to return them all," stated Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. "We will be following Governor DeWine's sequence of priority groups to receive the vaccine, so we will contact you when the time comes for the group you belong to and we have enough vaccine to give you."
The timeline for priority groups is are as follows:
Week of January 18: Vaccine providers will begin receiving their first allotment of vaccines for those ages 80 and older. Jackson County residents ages 80 plus years old will start receiving automated calls this week to inform them of their COVID immunization appointments. The phone number that calls will be 740-688-6320.
Week of January 25: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up following the same process outlined above. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. Additional information on how these individuals can choose to receive their vaccines is forthcoming.
Week of February 1: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 70 and up following the same process outlined above.
Week of February 8: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 65 and up following the same process outlined above.
"Vaccine providers are not expected to vaccinate everyone in each age group in one week," explained Aston. "As new age groups are authorized to receive vaccinations, previous age groups will continue receiving the vaccine."
Aston added, "Senior citizens with questions on the vaccination process are urged to contact the Area Agencies on Aging at www.aging.ohio.gov or by calling 1-866-243-5678."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.