WELLSTON — Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson has announced he has completed his search for the City of Wellston's next Service and Safety Director.

The "service director" as it is commonly called, is the head of the department of public service and safety. The position is appointed by the mayor.

Beginning Sept. 21, Jeff King will became Wellston's new Service Director. King is a lifelong resident and has a background in construction, as well as business.

"Jeff will be invaluable in helping rebuild the city’s infrastructure over the next few years," stated Hudson. "As we reshape how the city operates, he will spend more time at worksites and developing new ways to be more efficient with the limited funds we must work with."

King will replace Service Director Bill Shumate, who had remained in that position during the recent administration transition. Shumate was appointed to that role on Jan. 1, 2016, by former Wellston Mayor Connie Pelletier.

"I want to thank Director Shumate for his service to the City during the Fiscal Emergency, he was a vital part of keeping the city running while under strict guidelines," stated Hudson. "Also, his support in the Administration transition has been outstanding."

Hudson also thanked Wellston City Council for "increasing the level of funding for this position in order to be able to expand our ability to staff this critical position."

