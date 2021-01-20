JACKSON — Ladle of Love Ministry released some exciting news to start the new year.

The ministry announced that it will be relocating its lunches to Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church at 10595 Chillicothe Pike, Jackson, Ohio. This move will enable the ministry a larger facility to prepare the meals with efficiency.

The ministry will continue to provide meals on the first and third Saturday of the month by delivery and pick up. Pick up will be available at noon.

“We hope to eventually get back to offering the meals in a sit down fashion with fellowship, food and friends in the future,” Event Leader Kristina Inbody said. “The committee would like to thank Calvary United Methodist Church for their support and use of their facilities as this Ministry has been growing.”

For more information or questions, call 740-688-1900. If you would like to financially support the ministry forward your donation to Ladle of Love Ministry c/o Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church, 10595 Chillicothe Pike, Jackson, Ohio 45640.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments