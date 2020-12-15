JACKSON — The Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 483 Chillicothe Street in Jackson, will continue their “Ladle of Love” Community Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at noon, with a Christmas lunch. The lunch is take out only. No registration needed. Approximately 400 meals are being prepared for the "take out" lunch. Meals will be served until they run out. Call 740-688-1900 and leave a message for any questions.
