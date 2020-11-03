Voters across Jackson County have decided the fate of several levies on the ballot during the 2020 General Election.
The following general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Results are unofficial until the Board of Elections certifies them on Nov. 24.
Jackson County:
Voters across Jackson County have decided to support a new replacement levy for Jackson County EMS. A total of 8,545 voters said yes, while 5,009 voted no.
The levy is for the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical services, or both.
The EMS levy is a replacement for 1.5 mills for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $945,347.06 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $52.50 per year.
Oak Hill and Madison/Jefferson Townships:
Residents in the Village of Oak Hill, Madison, and Jefferson Townships voted in favor of a renewal levy for the benefit of Madison/Jefferson Joint Fire District.
The levy, which received 1,664 votes for and 527 votes against, is for the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services.
The fire levy is a renewal for 1 mill for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $104,875.63 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $28.98 per year.
Milton Township:
Voters in Milton Township are currently passing (319 to 158) a renewal levy for cemeteries. The levy is for 1 mill for 5 years.
The levy is for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries. It would produce an estimated $26,740.85 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $26.00 per year.
Liberty Township:
Residents in Liberty Township decided to keep helping out their fire department.
The levy is currently passing with 573 votes for, and 280 votes against. It is a replacement for 1 mill for 5 years. It is for the purpose of fire protection.
The fire levy would produce an estimated $35,496.60 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $35.00 per year.
Hamilton Township:
Voters in Hamilton Township voted in favor (173 for, 99 against) for a replacement fire levy for 1.5 mills for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $14,767.32 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $52.50 per year.
Franklin Township:
Voters in Franklin Township vote yes on a replacement levy for fire protection for 1 mill for 5 years. The vote is passing at 711 votes for, and 361 votes against. It would produce an estimated $54,738.47 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $35.00 per year.
Village of Coalton:
In the spring, voters in the Village of Coalton voted down two levies, which appeared on the ballot once more this fall.
The levies, which are renewals, that were up for a vote pertains to maintaining and operating the cemeteries and upkeep of parks and recreation in the village.
Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken explained that if the levies pass once again, it would provide additional revenue to help Coalton maintain and operate both the cemeteries and parks (ball field, village green, etc). The funds would also be used for paying for fuel for mowing.
Coalton Cemeteries:
The levy is passing 88 to 71. It is for operating and maintaining the village cemeteries is a renewal for 2 mills for 5 years. The Cemetery levy would produce an estimated $7,022.06 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $69.95 per year.
Coalton Parks and Recreation:
The levy is failing 75 to 82. It is for parks and recreation is a renewal for 1.75 mills for 5 years. The parks and recreation levy would produce an estimated $6,144.30 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $61.21 per year.
Bloomfield Township:
Voters in Bloomfield Township are currently passing (330 to 157) a replacement fire levy for 2 mills for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $63,526.24 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $70.00 per year.
City of Jackson:
Voters in the City of Jackson had to decide on a renewal cemetery levy and the fate of a municipal income tax. Both are passing right now.
Jackson Cemetery:
The levy is to maintain and operate Fairmount Cemetery. It received 1,618 votes for, and 951 votes against. It is a renewal for 1.5 mills for 5 years. The levy would produce an estimated $201,576.99 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $48.13 per year.
Jackson Municipal Income Tax:
Residents in the City of Jackson decided to vote yes to support a proposed income tax after years of saying no. Jackson was one of only two cities in the state of Ohio without an income tax.
The vote: For: 1,422; Against: 1,176.
The money from the tax would be used for the purposes of street and sidewalk repairs and/or replacement, and for maintenance or construction of other city infrastructure, the demolition of unsafe buildings, and general operations and services of the City of Jackson, including the police department.
The tax is 1.5 percent on income for 5 years. It is estimated to generate $2.2 million in revenue per year. Retirement income is exempt. Also exempt is social security, military pay, child support, and unemployment benefits.
There will be a credit of one percent given to Jackson residents who work and pay income tax in another city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.