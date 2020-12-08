JACKSON — The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has now become so widespread with so many new cases each day in our community that the Jackson County Health Department no longer has the capability to contact trace all new cases in a timely manner.
“Many of our related services such as writing letters for employees to give their employers to document they were off work due to quarantine have also been delayed,” explained Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. “Our phones have been ringing so often that we are not able to answer every call anymore.”
Aston stated, “Changes clearly must be made in how our community responds to this health emergency. To continue to try to prevent as many deaths as we can in this situation, the JCHD must prioritize its investigation of those cases and contacts who might have worse outcomes from infection; namely, those over the age of 65, those with chronic medical conditions, and those in sensitive and/or essential occupations like healthcare. Those higher-risk cases will be investigated first and foremost every day, and only after them will we try to contact other cases.”
Aston went on to explain that this strategy means that “you or someone in your circle” that has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to it may not get a phone call from the health department.
“The JCHD staff are saddened that we no longer have the ability to speak to each person whose life is in crisis due to coronavirus,” stated Aston. “We want to help guide you through it, so it’s greatly upsetting to us that we’ve gotten to the point where we aren’t able to do that for everyone.”
Aston added, “It’s unfortunately just not a realistic expectation any more. Therefore, each and every responsible adult in Jackson County has to be ready to know what to do and do it if and when someone in their personal circle or they themselves is exposed to or catches the coronavirus without the need for the health department to call you and tell you directly what to do.”
Aston says please pay attention to these instructions:
- If you have been contacted by someone who tells you they may have exposed you to the virus, or you test positive for the virus, you should follow these instructions on your own the same as you would if the Health Department was telling you this over the phone directly.
- The first thing you should do if someone tells you they had COVID and that you are a close contact of them is to self-quarantine at home for ten days starting on the last day you were in close contact with that person.
- Close contact is defined by being less than six feet away from them for more than fifteen minutes cumulative during a 24-hour period. Close contact can also be if you had direct physical contact with the person (like touching, hugging, or kissing), or if you shared eating or drinking utensils with them.
- You should not go out in public, attend school or family gatherings, or go to work while you are in quarantine. Sometimes employers who are Essential to the critical infrastructure of our country may require you to work while you are quarantined, and in that situation, you should only go to and from work while wearing a mask, washing your hands, and physically distancing yourself from others. It is up to your work supervisor to determine if you are Essential and must work even though you are quarantined. It’s very important right now that employers are trusting and flexible with their employees when confronting these situations, since it is up to the employer to make the best decision for their business, their employees, and the community all at the same time, and potentially without direct instructions from the health department.
- Your quarantine is over after ten days if you have not felt sick at all during that time. Continue to wear a mask in public for at least four days afterwards. Another option is to call your healthcare provider to discuss getting tested. If you get tested on day five or after during your quarantine and test negative, you may leave quarantine after day seven instead of day 10, again as long as you haven’t felt sick at all and you continue to wear a mask in public afterwards.
- If you do start feeling sick in any way, try and isolate yourself away from other people in your home (so they don’t become your close contacts) and call your primary healthcare provider to discuss your health and whether you should get tested for Coronavirus. Whether or not you get tested, if you do start feeling sick in any way, you should isolate yourself from other people for at least ten days after the day you started feeling sick and until you have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.
- If you ever get a positive lab test for the COVID antigen, you should isolate yourself away from other people in your home for at least ten days after the day you started feeling sick or your test sample was taken, whichever came first, and stay in isolation for at least ten days and have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours. If you feel sicker and sicker, do not hesitate to call your healthcare provider to discuss your health; if you have difficulty breathing, immediately call 9-1-1. Finally, if you know you’ve caught the Coronavirus, think about who your close contacts were starting from 48 hours before you started feeling sick or got tested, whichever comes first, and contact them to let them know that they are close contacts of yours and that they need to follow these instructions, as well.
- You should follow these instructions on your own the same as you would if the Health Department was telling you this over the phone directly. These instructions are based on the current science we have about the Coronavirus, so behaving in any other manner would be solely personal opinion without being based on objective facts. Employers in particular have a critically important role to play now in making responsible decisions in accordance with the national response strategy to the pandemic.
The Jackson County Health Department is still here to answer your questions at 740-286-5094 even though you may have trouble getting through due to the high call volume.
“Thank you for following these instructions and for taking personal responsibility to do your part to reduce the spread of the pandemic,” stated Aston. “By stopping the spread, you have helped save lives.”
