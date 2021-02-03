Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities, learned late last week, when their teachers and staff necessary for in-person learning are able to begin receiving vaccines.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made clear his goal of Ohio returning to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1. In order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.
Beginning the week of Feb. 8, Vinton County Local Schools and Truth Christian School can begin vaccinations for teachers and personnel.
Beginning the week of Feb. 15, Jackson City Schools, Oak Hill Union Local Schools, Wellston City Schools, Sts. Peter and Paul Schools, Christian Life Academy, and East Tenth Academy.
“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time,” said Governor DeWine. “Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1.”
Governor DeWine, “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”
The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.
Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Jan. 31, stands at 2,568 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 52 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 161 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 28 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are four current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 155 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 39 percent of the 2,568 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Sadly, there have been a total of 49 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
According to the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page, there are currently 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county with 75 probable cases. 18 cases in the county are active.
A total of 699 residents have recovered from COVID-19 with no new reported deaths at 13. Hospitalizations fluctuated throughout the week but are at 6 as of print deadline.
Vinton is still at a Level 2 Public emergency on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System remaining orange with Gallia, Hocking, and Monroe.
