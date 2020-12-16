JACKSON — Warriors 4 Christ (W4C) Recovery Ministry is offering sober activities, and supports to the community during the month of December.
The project is called, “Holiday Hope” which is a partnership with the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMHS Board. The project well underway in Jackson, and features many activities from hiking to group meetings.
W4C is hosting holiday hikes every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Lake Katherine. Participants will receive hiking supplies and a backpack while supplies last. So, far two hikes have taken place.
Every Thursday at the W4C Hope Center, located at 84 East Mound Street in Jackson, there will be Holiday Connect Groups.
- 10 a.m. — Women’s Group – refreshments provided, participants receive a journal
- 12 p.m. — Men’s Group – lunch provided, participants receive a journal
W4C will also be doing “Blessing Bags” filled with support items to help in times of need. Bags will include recovery tool kits, coping kits for adults and children, hygiene kits, and cold weather kits.
During the month of December, the W4C Hope Center in Jackson will serve as a “drop-in” station for anyone struggling or just looking for a safe, sober, and supportive environment. Recovery resources as well as sober activities such as board games, movies, and books will be available. Individuals in recovery will be present to offer guidance and encouragement and family support and family resources are available as well. If assistance after hours is needed, please contact 740-466-8348.
For more information or to preregister for any of these activities, contact the W4C Hope Center at 740-577-3834. The Hope Center is located at 84 East Mound Street in Jackson.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed at the W4C Hope Center and during all activities.
