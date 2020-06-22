Lab-confirmed cases of the COVID-19 continue to rise, in the state of Ohio, with the total reaching over 40,000. Locally, confirmed cases slow, while recoveries from the virus increase.
Jackson County:
It has been 14 days since the Jackson County Health Department has reported any new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
The health department reported on Tuesday, June 9, that they had 15 confirmed cases. It also reported two probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. Both probable cases are household contacts of a lab-confirmed case.
The Jackson County Health Department has reported that nine of the 15 lab-confirmed cases have “recovered” from their illness. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County thus far.
The health department is also reporting eight positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
A total of 293 tests have returned negative in Jackson County. There was one lab-confirmed case that was hospitalized back in early April, but has since been released. One other individual is currently hospitalized at this time.
The health department is reporting that 71 percent of the 15 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition.
The breakdown of gender infected is 65 percent female, and 35 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 16-89.
Vinton County:
In Vinton County, two fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
Vinton County was for a time the only county in the state without any confirmed cases of the virus: now it has 22 confirmed cases, according to the Vinton County Health Department. The county hasn’t seen growth passed the 22 confirmed cases since June 15, however.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.
The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases for COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
VCHD also noted that it will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.
The county’s health department also reported 19 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County.
Overall, as of Tuesday afternoon, 120 individuals have tested negative for the virus in Vinton County, the county’s health department said. Two tests are pending results.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.
