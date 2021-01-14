Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 18. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday:

Village of Coalton

  • All Coalton village offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The holiday does not affect the trash picked up schedule.

City of Jackson

All Jackson city offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Monday’s garbage will not be picked up on Monday, it will

  • be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s normal route. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.

Village of Oak Hill

  • All Oak Hill village offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Due to the holiday, the Jackson County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 8:30 a.m. instead of Tuesday, Jan. 19.

