Serena Love Marshall, age 17, of Vinton County has been missing since Saturday night or early Sunday morning. 

Serena is approximately 5'7 with brown eyes and burgundy hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should please call Vinton County Sheriff's office at 740-596-5242 or private message her aunt at 740-395-7688. Anyone who calls can remain anonymous. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments