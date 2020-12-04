Governor DeWine gave further details during his Friday Dec. 4 press conference concerning the plan for vaccinations once they arrive in Ohio in a few weeks time. This comes on the 4th highest day for new coronavirus cases the state has seen since the pandemic started with the number of new cases reported at 10,114.
In Phase 1A, healthcare workers and those involved in the care of covid patients, EMS responders, and vulnerable people who live together in close proximity as well as their caregivers will be the first to receive the vaccine. This includes those who live and work in nursing homes.
The Dec. 15th shipment from Pfizer is expected to be split between hospitals and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. According to the Governor, 9,750 will go to predetermined hospitals while 88,725 will go to the pharmacies.
The next shipment will come from Moderna on Dec. 22nd will go to 98 hospitals and 108 health departments with the hospitals taking care of patients and health departments vaccinating first responders. This will consist of 201,000 vaccinations.
Another shipment will come that day from Pfizer and is said to be in the ballpark of 123,000 units. Those will go to pharmacies to vaccinate those in congregate care facilities. About 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and 89,000 vaccines from Moderna are expected to arrive shortly after.
All vaccines received will be used immediately to immunize Phase 1A candidates. None are being held back for the second round needed to fully immunize patients. There is a 4 week waiting period in between the two shots so for efficiency, all will be given upon arrival.
There is no estimate as to when the vaccine will be available to the average American.
Side effects of the vaccine have shown to be minor in trials. Sluggish feelings and soreness have presented, as with many vaccines, but according to the Chief Medical Officer at the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff that is the body’s natural response to start the process of building up antibodies to combat the virus.
When asked what steps he would be willing to take to keep Ohioans safe as the cases spike faster and higher than they did earlier this year when the state partially shutdown, DeWine responded with, “We are in a very dangerous situation and I think we can all agree that we can’t let our hospitals get to the point where healthcare is threatened. He curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven't helped enough. We’ll have to do more. We don’t have a choice.”
