During his press conference on Dec. 3rd, Governor DeWine informed the public that the state is now at a total 15% infection rate for the first time since April. This now puts Ohio on the list of states that are considered dangerous to travel to. Ohio joins 13 other states with rates at 15% or higher including Pennsylvania (29%), Idaho (49%), Alabama (33%), Mississippi (22%), Arkansas (15%), Missouri (19%), Iowa (43%), South Dakota (41%), Kansas (40%), Montana (15%), Nevada (17%), Utah (20%), and Arizona (23%).
Five new counties in the northeastern area of the state have gone purple: Medina, Richland, Summit, Portage, and Stark. Three counties are on the Level 4 watchlist, those being Cuyahoga, Madison, and Fairfield. As these counties ascend to Level 4 and others follow close behind, Franklin County has dropped back down to Level 3, changing from purple to red.
However, this does not mean the county isn’t still at risk. According to Dr. Andy Thomas, the chief clinical officer from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, the county’s incidence rate is still six times the threshold for high incidence designation. In fact, there is not a county in the state that is reporting incidence rates below three times the threshold.
Ohio is now also reaching the point that hospitals are at risk of needing refrigerated trucks in order to house those deceased from the virus. Reports say there is one hospital in the state doing so. Dr. Thomas confirmed in a previous briefing that other hospitals are lending out ventilators to each other when available. Harder hit states such as New York have done the same earlier in the pandemic but this is the first Ohio has had to reach that grim step.
Currently, the plan in most sectors for when hospitals are inevitably overwhelmed is to house patients in alternate care sites such as the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Doctors believe there is still some capacity left in hospitals but routine care will likely be impacted according to Dr. Thomas. This has begun in some areas where nonessential procedures are being halted. At the Cleveland Clinic, nonessential surgeries that require an overnight stay are being put on hold while ones not requiring a stay are continuing. Essential surgeries are also still being performed.
