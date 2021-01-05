JACKSON — Jackson County Coordinator for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (Homeland Security) is announcing that Jackson County has been notified that it will be included in the next federal grant.

Rev. Bob Davis, the Jackson County Coordinator, indicates that these dollars are available for non-profit organizations involved in food and shelter programs. All applicants must be a recognized 501(c)3. Interested organizations must participate in the distribution meeting this is not a food distribution.

Due to COVID-19 the meeting will require both masks and social distancing. The distribution meeting will be on Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. at the Jackson Area Ministries Office located at 119 McKitterick Avenue in Jackson. 

For additional information or questions contact Rev. Davis at 740-286-1320.

