OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Union Local School District has announced that schools are closed today, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
“We do not have water in our schools,” explained Oak Hill superintendent Dr. Marci Shepard. “Water is anticipated to be restored later this morning, but after the time that we would begin school if we have a two-hour late start.”
Shepard added, “We are calling a calamity day, so there is no school for students, including our students who are online. We understand this is a hardship for families, but water is important for student cleanliness and well-being. We will keep you informed through email, Facebook, and our website as we learn more.”
According to Oak Hill Mayor Paul McNeal, there was a major water line break around 2:30 a.m. this morning on the south end of the village.
“We are working on it at this time it is at the intersection of Knigge and Ceader Streets,” stated McNeal. “I’m asking people to avoid this area if possible while the village gets it fixed.”
McNeal said he is hopefully that the water will be back on and running by nine o’clock this morning.
A side note, per the Oak Hill school website, classes will not be in session Friday, Jan. 15, due to a staff in-service, and Oak Hill schools are closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of M.L.K. Jr. Day.
