OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Athletic Boosters have decided to move forward with its Forth of July Celebration. However, this year will be a little different due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The boosters announced on Monday, June 15, that after careful consideration, they would move forward with some aspects of their annual celebration in honor of Independence Day in Oak Hill.
The event will feature the fish booth, a parade, and of course — fireworks. However, there will be no activities, bands, or other special events this year.
The boosters felt that it was important for the Oak Hill community to still celebrate the 4th of July.
The fish sandwich booth will open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and again on Saturday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The boosters have spoken with and have approval from the Jackson County Health Department to open the fish booth.
The boosters explained that they will be doing all they can to abide by current health guidelines and understand that some residents still do not feel comfortable getting out around many people.
However, the boosters will be offering a few different methods to make purchases this year.
1. Traditional sales at the booth with social distancing guidelines.
2. If you live in town, the boosters will post a phone number on its Facebook page that you can call in your order for delivery or curbside pick-up.
3. Curbside pick-up: Pull up to numbered cones where the stage normally is and a worker will come take your order so that you never have to leave your vehicle.
The parade will be held on July 3, at 6 p.m. The parade will line up at 5:30 p.m. at the old high school bus lot. Normal parade route like in the past.
The boosters believe that a parade can still be done while maintaining social distance guidelines at the same time.
Here are some suggested common sense ways to keep within guidelines:
If you have an entry that is in a vehicle or golf cart then it should simply consist of people in your daily circle or that you are already in regular contact with.
If you have a walking unit, be with people who are in your daily circle or maintain social distancing guidelines while going through the parade route.
Do not pass anything out during the parade.
If you are a spectator along the parade route, stay within your group, as well.
If you plan to participate with any type of unit in the parade, message the Oak Hill Athletic Boosters on Facebook.
The two-day celebration will wrap up with a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4, at 10 p.m. Oak Hill’s firework display is held just above the old Oak Hill High School football field, located at Western Avenue and East Cross Street.
The boosters stated that they are going to need the support of the Oak Hill community more than ever this year. All proceeds from the celebration benefit Oak Hill Union Local Schools Athletic Programs.
The Oak Hill Athletic Boosters joins Wellston Main Street in keeping a fireworks display going this year despite everything that has happened with the global COVID-19 health crisis. The fireworks display, along with Independence Day activities, in the City of Jackson, that was slated for July 3, were canceled back in May. The Jackson Fourth of July Committee said they made the decision to cancel due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and the fact that fireworks had to be ordered by May 15. At that time, there were many events with restrictions.
