OAK HILL — The 2020 pool season finally got underway earlier this week in Oak Hill.
The Margaret Ann Pool and Park, located at 315 Washington Street, held opening day on Monday, June 8. Admission at the pool that day was free for everyone thanks to Justin Skaggs, a candidate for Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge.
The pool is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for senior citizens and students (age 4-17); and free for children 3 and under.
Season passes will be $60 for one person; $105 for two people; $140 for three people. Passes for a family of four are $170, with $30 extra for each additional person up to six.
For more information on pool parties just call Pool Manager Cathy McCormick at 740-682-7513.
The swimming pool in Oak Hill is the only pool in Jackson County to open this season, and it opened a little later than normal due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had set May 26 as the day that public pools, regulated by the local health department, were allowed to open under certain guidelines.
Many pools decided to remain closed, while others scrambled to open. For example, Jackson’s Hillcrest Pool decided to not open this season, as a combination of timing and the health crisis forced the city’s hand.
Wellston no longer has a swimming pool. The Bell-Deck Swimming Pool closed in 2015 due to safety concerns and later ended up being filled in.
Note: Turn to page B6 to see more photos from opening day of Oak Hill’s Margaret Ann Pool and Park.
