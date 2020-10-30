OAK HILL — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward have released that their agencies are investigating shootings that occurred in the early hours of Friday, October 30, 2020.
Authorities are reporting that three adults have been shot at two locations in the Oak Hill area. One of the locations was inside the Village of Oak Hill, where two individuals were discovered with gunshot wounds.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, in collaboration with the Oak Hill Police, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI), are currently investigating the case.
At this time, two persons of interest are being detained at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities are not being released at this time.
Sheriff Frazier confirmed that there has been one fatality, while two others are hospitalized. One is a patient of Holzer Hospital of Gallipolis and the other is at Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
“The identities of those involved in this case are not being released at this time,” Sheriff Frazier said.
Sheriff Frazier is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today (Friday, October 30, 2020) at his office, where more information may be released.
