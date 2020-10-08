WELLSTON — Back in mid-June, Wellston City Council adopted a new garbage ordinance that would provide each garbage customer with a brand new garbage can.
Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson announced on Monday, Oct. 5, that over 2,000 new garbage cans would be delivered during this week.
Garbage customers in Wellston will no longer be allowed to use their own cans.
Here is a list of what to expect and do, per Hudson.
- The new garbage cans will be delivered by zones, no need to call unless your neighbor got one and you didn’t.
- The garbage cans will be set curbside with a flyer of instructions about the program.
- If your garbage can is damaged or stolen report to the Wellston Police Department in order to get the garbage can replaced.
- All garbage needs to be in can, anything not in can, will be subject to an extra charge.
- All households are required to use the garbage cans, the Garbage Department will not pick garbage not in city issued garbage cans. Outside vendors are prohibited from hauling residential garbage without permission from the Service Director.
- Garbage cans will be registered to the address with corresponding serial numbers.
- The city will make exceptions for excess garbage fees the week after Thanksgiving and Christmas.
- Old garbage cans will be picked up at no charge if you decide to discard them.
“With 2,000 garbage cans, there will likely be a few mistakes wrong size, no second can that was ordered, etc.,” stated Hudson. “Please call the Mayor’s Office and we will get it corrected.”
Hudson added, “There was a well publicized program to request different size cans, extra cans, or special handling requests for seniors. If you didn’t apply for any of these things and now need to, we will get to your request in a first come, first serve basis. Thank you for your patience and cooperation in this rollout, this is another step in making the City of Wellston a better place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.