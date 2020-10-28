Ohio’s General Election is set for next week, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Here is a list of candidates to appear on the ballot. Levies in Jackson and Vinton Counties are list in a separate story inside this edition.
Appearing on ballots in Jackson County:
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)
Donnie Willis
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)
Paul D. Haller
Jackson County Recorder
Krista L. Brown
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney
Justin Lovett
Jackson County Coroner
Dr. Alice Frazier
Jackson County Engineer
Melissa Miller
Jackson County Treasurer
B. Lee Hubbard
Jackson County Sheriff
Tedd Frazier
Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Seth Michael
Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge
Randy H. Dupree
Justin W. Skaggs
93rd District State Representative, Republican
Jason Stephens
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-8-2021)
Stacy Brooks
Kristy Wilkin
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-9-2021)
Peter Abele
For member of the State Board of Education (10th District)
Mary E. Binegar
Brendan P. Shea
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)
Judi French
Jennifer Brunner
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)
Sharon Kennedy
John O’Donnell
US Congress (6th District)
Republican: Bill Jonson
Democrat: Shawna Roberts
For President and Vice President
Republican: Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence
Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Kamala D. Harris
Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen
Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker
Appearing on ballots in Vinton County:
County races
Vinton County Sheriff
Ryan Cain (R)
Vinton County Clerk of Courts
Jeremiah Griffith (R)
Jody Coleman (D)
Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021)
Incumbent Mark Fout (R)
Challenger Bret Sowers (D)
Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 3, 2021)
William Wellman (R)
Vinton County Recorder
Challenger Erin Yates (R)
Incumbent Margaret Knox (D)
Vinton County Engineer
Roy DePue (R)
Vinton County Prosecutor
Challenger Jim Payne (R)
Incumbent Trecia Kimes-Brown (D)
Vinton County Treasurer
Vicki Maxwell (D)
Vinton County Probate and Juvenile Judge
N. Robert Grillo
Vinton County Judge
Timothy Gleeson
Troy Howdyshell
Jeffrey Griffith
State, regional races
93rd District State Representative, Republican
Ryan Smith (R)
94th District State Representative, Republican
Incumbent Jay Edwards (R)
Challenger Katie O’Neill (D)
15th District Congress, Republican
Incumbent Steve Stivers (R)
Challenger Joel Newby (D)
30th District State Senate, Republican
Incumbent Frank Hoagland (R)
Challenger Michael Fletcher (D)
Judicial races
4th District Court of Appeals Justice (Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)
Peter Abele
4th District Court of Appeals Justice (Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2023)
Stacy Brooks
Kristy Wilkins
Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Term Commencing Jan. 1, 2021, Republican)
Sharon Kennedy
John O’Donnell
Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Term Commencing Jan. 2, 2021, Republican)
Judi French
Jennifer Brunner
National races
U.S. President
Incumbents Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence (R)
Challengers Joe Biden, Kamala Harris (D)
Challengers Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker
Challengers Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen (L)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.