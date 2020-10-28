Lined up to vote!

Jackson County voters are shown lined up to vote early in-person at the Jackson County Board of Elections (JCBOE). This has been a common scene since early in-person voting began in October.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

Ohio’s General Election is set for next week, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here is a list of candidates to appear on the ballot. Levies in Jackson and Vinton Counties are list in a separate story inside this edition.

Appearing on ballots in Jackson County:

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)

Donnie Willis

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)

Paul D. Haller

Jackson County Recorder

Krista L. Brown

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney

Justin Lovett

Jackson County Coroner

Dr. Alice Frazier

Jackson County Engineer

Melissa Miller

Jackson County Treasurer

B. Lee Hubbard

Jackson County Sheriff

Tedd Frazier

Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Seth Michael

Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge

Randy H. Dupree

Justin W. Skaggs

93rd District State Representative, Republican

Jason Stephens

4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-8-2021)

Stacy Brooks

Kristy Wilkin

4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-9-2021)

Peter Abele

For member of the State Board of Education (10th District)

Mary E. Binegar

Brendan P. Shea

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)

Judi French

Jennifer Brunner

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)

Sharon Kennedy

John O’Donnell

US Congress (6th District)

Republican: Bill Jonson

Democrat: Shawna Roberts

For President and Vice President

Republican: Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence

Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Kamala D. Harris

Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen

Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker

Appearing on ballots in Vinton County:

County races

Vinton County Sheriff

Ryan Cain (R)

Vinton County Clerk of Courts

Jeremiah Griffith (R)

Jody Coleman (D)

Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021)

Incumbent Mark Fout (R)

Challenger Bret Sowers (D)

Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 3, 2021)

William Wellman (R)

Vinton County Recorder

Challenger Erin Yates (R)

Incumbent Margaret Knox (D)

Vinton County Engineer

Roy DePue (R)

Vinton County Prosecutor

Challenger Jim Payne (R)

Incumbent Trecia Kimes-Brown (D)

Vinton County Treasurer

Vicki Maxwell (D)

Vinton County Probate and Juvenile Judge

N. Robert Grillo

Vinton County Judge

Timothy Gleeson

Troy Howdyshell

Jeffrey Griffith

State, regional races

93rd District State Representative, Republican

Ryan Smith (R)

94th District State Representative, Republican

Incumbent Jay Edwards (R)

Challenger Katie O’Neill (D)

15th District Congress, Republican

Incumbent Steve Stivers (R)

Challenger Joel Newby (D)

30th District State Senate, Republican

Incumbent Frank Hoagland (R)

Challenger Michael Fletcher (D)

Judicial races

4th District Court of Appeals Justice (Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

Peter Abele

4th District Court of Appeals Justice (Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2023)

Stacy Brooks

Kristy Wilkins

Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Term Commencing Jan. 1, 2021, Republican)

Sharon Kennedy

John O’Donnell

Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Term Commencing Jan. 2, 2021, Republican)

Judi French

Jennifer Brunner

National races

U.S. President

Incumbents Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence (R)

Challengers Joe Biden, Kamala Harris (D)

Challengers Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker

Challengers Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen (L)

