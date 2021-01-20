OAK HILL — An Oak Hill man, who was known as the “Voice of The Oaks” for his play-by-play broadcasting of athletics in Oak Hill, has sadly passed away.
Harold E. “Buzz” Fisher, Jr., 72, of Oak Hill, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis.
Fisher graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1966.
He then served in the United States Navy from 1966-1971. While serving in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Barbara Sue (Newsome) Fisher. Barbara passed away on Jan. 10, 2015, at the age of 66.
After leaving the Navy, he went to Ohio University and studied broadcasting. According to his obituary, Buzz was a man of many talents and trades.
He was a business owner of a gas station, an owner of a pizza restaurant, DJ, he played for a minor league baseball team, he coached various youth sports in Oak Hill, he was a custodian at Hope Haven and Oak Hill Schools, a bus driver for Hope Haven and Oak Hill Schools, he worked at Kali’s pizza for 28 years and he was an in-school suspension teacher at Oak Hill Schools. He was even mayor in Oak Hill from 1988-1992.
Buzz was very well known for his broadcasting on The Radio, which started in 1971. He retired in 2018 because of his declining health. He did sports broadcasts for football, baseball, basketball, and softball. He wrote articles for each, as well as volleyball. Over the years, he worked for the Jackson Herald newspaper, he also wrote for the Portsmouth Times, The Jackson County Times-Journal, and The Telegram News.
In February 2017, the Oak Hill Union Local School District named the roadway to the Oak Hill Middle/High School as Harold “Buzz” Fisher Way. The signage was given to Fisher in honor of the years he had dedicated to Oak Hill sports.
Buzz will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at C.M. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.