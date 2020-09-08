Wellston OHillCo Festival

Pictured is a scene from the 2019 Wellston OHillCo Festival.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The Wellston OHillCo Festival, which is normally held the Tuesday through Saturday after Labor Day on the downtown streets of Wellston, isn’t happening this week.

In late July, the Wellston OHillCo Society announced that after much thought and many planning hurtles, it made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Wellston Ohio Hill Country (OHillCo) Festival.

Many local festivals, like the OHillCo, have canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was a very difficult one to make, but for the sake of public health and safety we felt it was best to cancel,” the committee previously said, “We have been working with the Jackson County Health Department and Health Commissioner (Kevin) Aston in hopes we could find a good and safe way to proceed but with the increases in cases in the county we felt cancelling was the safest option.”

The Wellston Ohio Hill Country Festival will return in 2021.

The Wellston OHillCo Society announced that they are still working on a plan for the 2020 OHillCo Lights Christmas Display in December.

On another note, the Black Diamond Masonic Lodge of Wellston is still planning to host its 7th annual Dan Lockard, Jr. Memorial Car Show on Sept. 12. It will take place on 6 E. Broadway Street in Wellston. Sign-up is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $10 registration fee.

jshaver@vinton jacksoncourier.com

