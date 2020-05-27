JACKSON — Getting your hair cut, color, and style, or maybe your eyebrows waxed was put on hold in mid-March in Ohio as an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ohio Gov.Mike DeWine had announced during a press conference in mid-March that beauty services, such as salons, were ordered to close.
DeWine later, on Thursday, May 7, had announced that the next phase of the “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan, as it relates to personal care services, would be reopening with restrictions.
Salons were allowed to reopen on Friday, May 15, and cosmetologists across Ohio were excited to be back to work. Citizens were ready for a hair cut as well.
The Courier spoke with Tammy Baker, a cosmetologist at Cre8 Salon (552 East Main Street) in Jackson on “reopening” day.
“Today (May 15) is day one, and we started at 8 a.m.,” explained Baker. “We are booked, and it’s awesome. We are trying to make sure everyone gets in for their haircuts.”
Baker added, “We have taken extra precautions, and taken additional courses in barbicide. We want our customers to feel safe, and welcomed and know we are here for their benefit.”
The Cre8 Salon crew were sporting fun t-shirts that said “Straight Outta Quarantine: Hair Stylist 2020” and business logo face masks for their first day back since mid-March.
“We ask that if clients want to wear a mask they can, it’s not state-mandated,” Baker said.
Baker Told The Courier that she loves the Jackson community, and it felt “awesome” to be reopened.
Cre8 Salon is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. They are closed on Monday and Sunday. The business offers full-service haircuts, color and waxing.
