JACKSON — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an incident this past Thursday where a reported scam occurred.
On Sept. 3, a male subject was reportedly able to successfully {span}trick {/span}an older Jackson County resident out of thousands of dollars, claiming that the victim’s family member was in jail and could be bailed out if he was given the bail money.
The original caller was a female, claiming to be the victim’s daughter-in-law, she told the victim that she was in an accident, and due to her being on her phone, she was charged and arrested. The unknown female stated the police took her phone, and that she was given one phone call. The number she called from was a 330 area code.
The unknown female said she was putting her attorney “Walter Dent” on the phone.
“Walter” told the victim that he was able to get the judge to provide a gag order so that his daughter-in-law’s mugshot would not be put online, but that the victim needed to pay $12,000 to bond her out. “Walter” stated a municipal court employee would be in the area and would stop by and get the money. “Walter” said the employee from the municipal court may be in a UHAUL pickup truck, so they could conceal their identity.
The 75-year-old victim stated that he spoke to “Walter” two or three more times, and then around 4:30 p.m., a white male, in his 20s, approximately five feet ten inches tall, wearing a mask, showed up and collected the money. The victim stated the male said only a couple of words to him before leaving.
“Court officials nor law enforcement officers will come to your home requesting bail money for someone incarcerated,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier advised. “This is a scam. Do not give them money.”
Frazier went on to encourage individuals to contact trusted sources to verify any information being claimed by a caller and to never give information over the phone that may lead to identifiers that help scammers prey upon your emotions and bank accounts.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.