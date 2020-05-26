WELLSTON — The 134th class of graduates at Wellston High School graduated via video on Friday, May 22.
The seniors each walked across the stage in front of up to four family members, all at different times and days, prior to graduation day to receive their diplomas this year.
During those set days, the seniors were filmed and all of the footage, along with other traditional commencement activities were pieced together into a video. That video premiered online on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. The video playback can be found online at the district’s website.
The graduation video began with a drone video flying up Golden Rocket Drive to Wellston High School. While the drone was flying, each of the graduates names appeared on the screen.
The video ceremony then began with WHS Senior Class President Nicholas Massie giving a welcome.
This was followed by Kylee Hendershott, WHS Senior Class Vice President, introducing the honored guests.
An invocation was then given by Lillian Sizemore, the WHS senior class secretary.
This was followed up with a previously record video of the Wellston High School Choir singing the National Anthem.
Then, Grant Plummer, WHS Senior Class Treasurer, introduced Wellston Principal Megan Sowers to present the 2020 “Best of Class” for this year.
Earning the titles of “Best of Class” this year were Tessa Browning, Kylee Hendershott, Nicholas Massie, Grace Potter, Grant Plummer, and Lillian Sizemore.
First to speak was Browning, who explained that the idea of achieving “Best of Class” has been a dream of hers for sometime. She went on to thank those who helped her along that journey. Browning wrote from the heart, and mentioned three words about Wellston City Schools — environment, community, and purpose.
Next to address the crowd via video was Hendershott. She thanked everyone during this crazy time. She said so many people had impacts on her life, and she talked about growth. My personal motto is “you live and you learn.”
Massie was next to speak. He thanked those who had helped him to reach this point. The theme of his speech circled around adversity and strength of working through it.
The next Best of Class honoree to talk was Plummer. He spoke about his time at Wellston High School, and about three driving factors behind his success — maximizing, giving back, and finding and remembering my true purpose.
Potter then spoke to the crowd. She said at Wellston City Schools, teachers promote the three “R’s.” A Golden Rocket is “Responsible, makes Right choices, and Respectful.” Throughout my schooling, I’ve tried to implement these, and these guidelines have helped in my success.
The final honoree to talked was Sizemore. She spoke about her high school journey, and how it was bumpy ride. Sizemore explained that she is diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She got a little emotional throughout her speech.
Then the WHS Band, under the direction of Josh Willett, performed a song, it was an old pre-recorded video of course. Then a recording of the WHS Choir, set to a photo slideshow, singing “Seasons Of Love” played.
Sowers addressed the seniors.
Then Sowers along with help from Wellston Superintendent Karen Boch and the Wellston City Schools District Board of Education members presented diplomas to each of seniors.
The individual senior would receive their diploma, then Boch had the senior move their tassel thus making them graduates.
The ceremony wrapped up with Boch addressing the graduates. She spoke about COVID-19 and its impact on the end of their school year.
With a little bit of video magic, the graduates celebrated their completion of high school with the graduation cap toss, which wrapped up the video ceremony. The whole video was pre-recorded and pieced together.
