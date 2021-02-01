JACKSON — Now that Jackson and Vinton Counties have had a few snowy, icy days in January, it's time to issue a friendly reminder about Nixle alerts.
Several years ago, the local law enforcement began using text and email services through Nixle in order to have better communication with the community.
These services are free, and residents can sign up for local emergency alerts through Nixle.com or by simply texting your zip code to 888-777 to enroll on your smart phone or mobile device. You can even enroll in other counties using different city or village zip codes, as long as the sheriff’s office or police department utilize the system.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, McArthur Police Department and Vinton County Sheriff's Office are all registered with Nixle for alerts.
Once enrolled you will start receiving text message alerts regarding snow level emergency declarations, criminal activities, traffic accidents, road closures, severe weather and missing person(s).
With all the recent winter weather, and spring still a few months away, below is a refresher on what each snow level emergency declaration means.
A level 1 snow emergency classification states that “Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”
A level 2 snow emergency classification states that “Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”
A level 3 snow emergency classification states that “All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”
A county sheriff, pursuant to Ohio Attorney General Opinion 86-023, may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his/her jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace. Attorney General Opinion 97-015 also allows the sheriff to close state and municipal roads.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier has previously reminded residents that just because a snow level is determined, that does not mean they are excused from work.
In addition to or instead of signing up for Nixle alerts, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Vinton County Sheriff's Office also posts snow levels on their Facebook page.
