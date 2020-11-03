JACKSON — Justin W. Skaggs has beaten his rival, Randy H. Dupree, to become Jackson County’s next Probate-Juvenile Judge.
After all 30 precincts in the county reported in, Skaggs has the clear lead over Dupree. Skaggs received 7,165 votes, while Dupree received 6,183 votes, according to unofficial figures provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Skaggs is winning with a 983 vote difference.
Official results will be certified later this month. The above figures do not include 447 provisional ballots cast in the county. There are still 303 outstanding absentee ballots as well. The provisional ballots nor outstanding absentee ballots will not change the outcome of this race.
“I am deeply honored with the trust placed in me by the Jackson County voters,” Skaggs told The Courier. “Your votes represent tokens of faith and trust that I will discharge my duties with integrity and be an appropriate representative of the communities that I serve. I value those tokens and will always strive to maintain your faith and trust in my role as Probate-Juvenile Judge.”
Skaggs added that he looks forward to serving the community, and thanked them from the bottom of his heart.
The Courier received a comment from Dupree as well.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who exercised their right to vote,” Dupree said, “Without you, our system could not function. Thank you especially to those of you who chose to cast your vote for me. I appreciate your faith in my ability to do the job.”
Dupree added, “Finally, I would like to thank my wife and children, who sacrificed so much for this campaign and without whom none of this would have been possible. I love and appreciate you all more than I could ever express.”
Skaggs will replace longtime judge, Stephen D. Michael, who didn’t seek re-election as Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge.
