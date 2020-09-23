JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners announced that a new small business relief program has been implemented in Jackson County, however, the application period is limited.
During the commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the commissioners voted 3-0 to authorize the Jackson County Small Business Relief Program.
The program, made available through Cares Act funding, is targeted at businesses, who may have had interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson County Commissioner Jon Hensler overseen putting the program together.
The program, according to Hensler, will provide Jackson County small businesses (30 or less employees) with the opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds to be used for the reimbursement of eligible expenses, as defined below.
“There is $100,000 that has been set aside of this Cares Act funding to try to meet the local demand for small businesses that have been hurt,” explained Hensler. “I know $5,000 isn’t a lot, but with only $100,000 there, we are trying to spread it out evenly as we can.”
Hensler added, “I hope that there are small businesses that will take advantage of this opportunity.”
He provided the media with an outline of the program, and explained that the application period is now open.
Eligibility Requirements:
To be eligible to apply for grant funds under the Jackson County Small Business Relief Program, a business must meet the following criteria:
1. Must be a for-profit or not for-profit entity with a location in Jackson County.
2. Have a Federal Taxpayer Identification Number for its type of business/social security number for sole proprietor.
3. Have been operational since at least January 2019. This can be evidenced, at a minimum, by:
a) filing(s) with the Ohio Secretary of State, such as articles of incorporation or other registration documents along with an Ohio Secretary of State Certificate of Good Standing; b) an Ohio vendor’s license; c) Federal Schedule C — Profit or Loss from Business (sole proprietorship, etc.); or any other documents that demonstrate that the business has been in operation as a for-profit entity since January 2019.
4. Have less than $1 million in gross revenue/receipts on an annual basis. This can be evidenced by records such as the business’ 2018 and 2019 federal income tax return or financial statements.
5. Expenditures must be related to the business interruption caused by required closures,
Examples:
- Inability to maintain normal business operations due to Ohio Governor’s / Ohio Public Health Director’s orders.
- For essential business, inability to access/obtain/utilize workers due to COVID-19.
- See the complete list on the application.
6. Have 30 (equivalent full-time employees) or fewer employees or 1099 workers as of March 22, 2020. This can be demonstrated by forms such as 2019 Form W-3 (Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statement) or 2019 Form 1096 (Annual Summary and Transmittal of U.S. Information Returns) and payroll reports or checks that evidence number of workers as of March 22, 2020 or statement attesting/certifying that your business has this number employees/workers or 1099 workers.
7. Grants will not be awarded for expenses that have received or been approved for other federal assistance for lost revenue or expenses arising from the pandemic, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Emergency Disaster Loan. For example, a business that received the paycheck protection program may not receive this grant to offset employee costs but may apply for expense for compliance for Restart Ohio Program. Additionally, businesses with an approved application, that have not received federal assistance will be given priority.
8. Have not been approved for a business interruption insurance claim as a result of COVID-19.
9. Business applicant location is in Jackson County, Ohio, and grant funds will be used for expenses only for that business. This can be evidenced by records such as a mortgage statement, utility bill, insurance premium statement, property tax bills, or other recognized ways.
10. Must be able to attest that they are in compliance with federal, state, or county and local requirements applicable to its type of business.
11. Must be able to attest it is current with all federal, state, county, and local taxes and fees.
12. Must be able to attest it is in good standing with all applicable government regulations related to building code or property maintenance issues.
13. Must be able to attest it is not currently in bankruptcy or has filed for bankruptcy.
Ineligible Small Businesses:
A business is not eligible to apply for grant funds under the Jackson County Small Business Relief Program if it primarily operates as one of the following:
1. Adult entertainment establishment
2. Banks, savings and loan or credit unions
3. E-commerce only company
4. Liquor/wine store
5. Vaping store
6. Tobacco store
7. Cannabis dispensary
8. Franchised business not locally owned and independently operated
9. Clubs or Service Organizations
10. Places of worships
Eligible Expenses:
Grant funds provided by Jackson County Small Business Relief Program can only be used to pay the expenses of the business: a) related to the costs of business interruption caused by required closures, or b) that the business faces due to its uncertainty as to its ability to pay due to the pandemic. Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:
1. Mortgage costs. Mortgage costs for businesses that are in or operated out of a personal residence are not an eligible expense.
2. Rent or lease costs. Rent or lease cost for businesses that are in or operated out of a personal residence is not an eligible expense
3. Expenses for utilities, such as electric, gas, sewer, water, trash removal. Utility costs for businesses that are in or operated out of personal residence are not an eligible expense
4. Salaries, wages, or compensation paid to employees/workers or 1099 workers.
5. Materials and supplies related to the interruption of the business caused by required closures.
6. Personal Protective Equipment or other COVID-19 related costs such as expenses related to compliance with Responsible Restart Ohio.
If awarded, all grant funding distributed as a part of this program must be spent within 30 calendar days of receipt. Grant funds can be used to reimburse eligible expenses incurred from March 23, 2020, through 30 calendar days from receipt of grant funds.
At the end of the grant term (which is 45 calendar days from the receipt of grant funds), the business shall submit an itemized list of all expenditures along with all expenditures along with all supporting documentation. Documentation shall be in the form of paid invoices and canceled checks, bank statements, or similar documentation showing payment of eligible expenses.
If the business cannot properly substantiate its eligible expenses, the business will be required to repay the undocumented grant funds. The Jackson County Small Business Relief Program will send an invoice to the business of undocumented or unallowed grants funds within 60 days of the grant funds being dispersed. The business is required to remit payment within 10 of the invoice. All grant fund documentation must be turned into the authority having jurisdiction within 45 days of grant funds being awarded.
Ineligible Expenses:
1. Cost of vehicle or equipment leased or purchased after March 23, 2020, except if the purchase of equipment is to comply with Responsible Restart Ohio.
2. Personal, non-business expenses of the business or its owner(s).
3. Construction costs (if not related due to the Restart Ohio guidelines)
4. Any tax, license, or fee obligations payable to any governmental entity.
Small business, who think they may be eligible, may pick up an application with guidelines and instruction at the office of the Jackson County Commissioners located at 275 Portsmouth Street in Jackson.
Applications for the grant program may only be submitted through October 7, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All applicants are required to email PDF files of the application or deliver in-person to the commissioner’s office along with request support documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.