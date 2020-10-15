JACKSON — A small fire was reported in a restroom at Jackson's Westview Elementary School earlier this week.
At approximately 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, Jackson firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in a restroom at Westview Elementary School, which is located at 16349 Beaver Pike in Jackson.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that a toilet paper dispenser had been set on fire.
Jackson City Schools Superintendent Phil Howard tweeted that the students were evacuated when the fire alarm went off.
According to the Jackson Fire Department run sheet, a lot of fire extinguisher powder was used, and damage was minimal. Reportedly, a student is "most likely" the one to have lit the fire.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:50 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.