Pictured is Westview Elementary School, which is located at 16349 Beaver Pike in Jackson.

JACKSON — A small fire was reported in a restroom at Jackson's Westview Elementary School earlier this week.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, Jackson firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in a restroom at Westview Elementary School, which is located at 16349 Beaver Pike in Jackson.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that a toilet paper dispenser had been set on fire. 

Jackson City Schools Superintendent Phil Howard tweeted that the students were evacuated when the fire alarm went off. 

According to the Jackson Fire Department run sheet, a lot of fire extinguisher powder was used, and damage was minimal. Reportedly, a student is "most likely" the one to have lit the fire. 

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:50 a.m.

