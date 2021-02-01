Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency for Jackson County as of 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.

This level of snow emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

